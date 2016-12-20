Dec 20 Enlink Midstream Llc :

* Enlink Midstream agrees to monetize $275 million of non-core assets, expands presence in stack, and emphasizes long-term commitment to core growth areas

* Enlink Midstream - entered definitive agreement to divest approximately 31 percent common ownership interest in Howard Midstream Energy Partners Llc

* Enlink Midstream Llc - net proceeds will fund majority of expected equity needs for Enlink's 2017 capital expenditures program

* Enlink Midstream -proceeding with development of Chisholm III; expected to be operational by year-end 2017

* Enlink Midstream -Alberta Investment Management Corp and management will acquire a common ownership stake in HEP as a result of Enlink's divestiture

* Enlink Midstream -closed a transaction to sell approximately 140 miles of natural gas transportation pipeline in North Texas

* Enlink Midstream - in separate transaction, co signed, closed agreement to sell North Texas pipeline assets in Barnett Shale to Atmos Energy Corp