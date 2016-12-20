Dec 20 Enlink Midstream Llc :
* Enlink Midstream agrees to monetize $275 million of
non-core assets, expands presence in stack, and emphasizes
long-term commitment to core growth areas
* Enlink Midstream - entered definitive agreement to divest
approximately 31 percent common ownership interest in Howard
Midstream Energy Partners Llc
* Enlink Midstream Llc - net proceeds will fund majority of
expected equity needs for Enlink's 2017 capital expenditures
program
* Enlink Midstream -proceeding with development of Chisholm
III; expected to be operational by year-end 2017
* Enlink Midstream -Alberta Investment Management Corp and
management will acquire a common ownership stake in HEP as a
result of Enlink's divestiture
* Enlink Midstream -closed a transaction to sell
approximately 140 miles of natural gas transportation pipeline
in North Texas
* Enlink Midstream - in separate transaction, co signed,
closed agreement to sell North Texas pipeline assets in Barnett
Shale to Atmos Energy Corp
