Dec 20 Tesla Motors Inc
* Amended credit agreement to permit borrowers to obtain up
to $50 million of additional commitments pursuant to terms of
credit agreement
* Warehouse agreement amendment increased maximum facility
limit under warehouse agreement from $300 million to $600
million
* On December 15, entered into fifth amendment to ABL
credit agreement, dated as of June 10, 2015
* Credit agreement amendment increased revolving commitments
under credit agreement by $200.0 million, increasing it to $1.2
billion
* On Dec 15, 2016, Tesla Finance LLC (TFL) and Tesla 2014
Warehouse SPV LLC entered amendment no. 2 to loan and security
agreement, dated Aug 31, 2016
