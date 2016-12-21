Dec 21 China Cinda Asset Management Co Ltd :

* On 20 December 2016, Company, Investor and CICC entered into subscription agreement

* Company has agreed to allot and issue and investor has agreed to subscribe for 1.9 billion new H shares

* Aggregate consideration for subscription shares is RMB5.49 billion

* Net proceeds of issue will be used to replenish company's core tier 1 capital and support its business development Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: