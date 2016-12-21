BRIEF-Kaisa Group says Dec total contracted sales about RMB1.38 bln
* group recorded total contracted sales of approximately rmb1.381 billion in december 2016
Dec 21 Huarong International Financial Holdings -
* Discloseable Transactions Involving Formation Of Joint Venture, Provision Of Term Loan Facility And Advance To An Entity
* Unit Diamond Fox ltd entered into facility agreement with borrower, Praiseworth Global Ltd
* Unit entered into jv agreement in relation to formation of jv company
* Lender has agreed to provide facility in principal amount of hk$660mln
* Lender is diamond fox limited, a unit of co, borrower is praiseworth global limited Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* group recorded total contracted sales of approximately rmb1.381 billion in december 2016
* Says the co plans to sell Fukuoka-based property for 6.08 billion yen on Jan. 31
LONDON, Jan 26 (IFR) - Banco Santander has opened books on an inaugural five-year senior non-preferred bond issue at 135bp area over mid-swaps, according to a lead.