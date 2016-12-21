UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Dec 21 RnB Retail And Brands AB (Publ)
* Q1 sales in comparable stores in Sweden decreased during quarter by 1.4 percent
* Q1 operating income increased to SEK 46 mln (30).
* Q1 operating income before amortization for latest 12-month period totaled SEK 105 mln (103). Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Stockholm Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources