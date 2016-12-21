BRIEF-China Aoyuan Property enters deal to borrow HK$1.5 billion
* On 25 January 2017, company as borrower and lenders as lenders entered into loan agreement
Dec 21 Societe Generale :
* Definitive agreement with OTP Bank to sell Splitska Banka (SGSB), its fully owned subsidiary in Croatia.
* Societe Generale says Splitska Banka deal to have an impact of around -240 million euros on the group's 4th quarter 2016 earnings
* Societe generale says Splitska Banka deal will generate at completion a positive impact on the group's financial ratios (CET1 + 8.5 bps). Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* group recorded total contracted sales of approximately rmb1.381 billion in december 2016
* Says the co plans to sell Fukuoka-based property for 6.08 billion yen on Jan. 31