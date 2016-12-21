Dec 21 Societe Generale :

* Definitive agreement with OTP Bank to sell Splitska Banka (SGSB), its fully owned subsidiary in Croatia.

* Societe Generale says Splitska Banka deal to have an impact of around -240 million euros on the group's 4th quarter 2016 earnings

* Societe generale says Splitska Banka deal will generate at completion a positive impact on the group's financial ratios (CET1 + 8.5 bps).