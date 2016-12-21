PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - Jan 26
Jan 26 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Dec 21 Reliance Communications Ltd
* Tower business to be demerged into a separate company to be 100% owned and independently managed by Brookfield Infrastructure
* RCom to also receive 'B' class non voting shares in towerco providing 49% future economic upside from the business
* RCom will continue to hold 50% stake in Aircel JV and 49% upside in towers business to be monetised at appropriate time
* Reliance Communications signs binding agreements with Brookfield Infrastructure and institutional partners for sale of towers business
* Says RCom to receive upfront cash payment of 110 billion rupees (US$ 1.6 billion)
* Says RCom and RJio to continue as major long term tenants
* Says RCom to utilise cash 110 billion rupees solely to reduce debt
* RCom expects significant future value creation from the B class shares
* RCom to enjoy certain information and other rights, but will not be involved directly or indirectly in management and operations of new co Source text: bit.ly/2hpMymz Further company coverage:
Jan 25 AT&T Inc, the No. 2 U.S. wireless carrier, reported quarterly results that matched analysts' estimates, as it added more smartphone customers in a saturated wireless market, and said it was confident its deal to buy Time Warner Inc would be approved.
Jan 25 Cisco Systems Inc's decision to acquire software startup AppDynamics for $3.7 billion, nearly double the private-market valuation, reflects Cisco's struggles in building its software business, according to company financial reports and internal documents.