Dec 21 KazMunaiGas Exploration and Production

* Capital expenditure in 2017 is planned at 119 billion tenge ($330 million), 15 percent higher than expected capex for 2016.

* Expects free cash flows to be positive in 2017-2021 period.

* Total combined production of the company, including its stakes in KGM, CCEL and PKI, in 2021 is expected to be 1 percent higher than expected production in 2016.