BRIEF-Solvesta: use of authorized capital of up to 6,800 new shares
* Announced on Wednesday use of authorized capital 2016 / I of up to 6,800 new shares
Dec 21 Gaia Infrastructure Capital Ltd
* All conditions precedent have been fulfilled and that Viable Asset acquisition will accordingly be implemented Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Announced on Wednesday use of authorized capital 2016 / I of up to 6,800 new shares
* Unit wins 27.9 million dinars worth contract for Kuwait National Petroleum Company's project, expects gain upto 4 percent of contract value Source: (http://bit.ly/2kvHjXC) Further company coverage: )
* Said on Wednesday that has initiated review of strategic options related to the company's further development