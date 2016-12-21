UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Dec 21 Enzymatica AB (publ) :
* Says ENZY-002 did not meet its primary endpoint of significantly lowering virus load compared to placebo in this mild experimental model of common cold
* Primary endpoint and secondary endpoint did not show significant difference between coldzyme and placebo
* Remains committed to pursue its plan of international expansion of coldzyme Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources