Dec 21 Enzymatica AB (publ) :

* Says ENZY-002 did not meet its primary endpoint of significantly lowering virus load compared to placebo in this mild experimental model of common cold

* Primary endpoint and secondary endpoint did not show significant difference between coldzyme and placebo

* Remains committed to pursue its plan of international expansion of coldzyme Source text for Eikon:

