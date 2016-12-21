BRIEF-O-Bank receives penalty order of T$2 mln
* Says it was imposed fine of T$2 million by Financial Supervisory Commission, due to its violation of Banking Act
Dec 21 Bank Of Cyprus Pcl
* Bank expects next steps leading to admission to commence in early January 2017
* District court of Nicosia on , 21 Dec, sanctioned scheme of arrangement between Bank Of Cyprus public company Bank Of Cyprus holdings and bank's shareholders Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Says it was imposed fine of T$2 million by Financial Supervisory Commission, due to its violation of Banking Act
SINGAPORE, Jan 26 Singapore's Keppel Corporation Ltd said on Thursday fourth-quarter net profit fell 65 percent and 2016 profits tumbled to a decade low due to a dearth of orders at its rig-building business and provisions for impairments.
MOSCOW, Jan 26 Qatar's investments in Russia will further strengthen ties between the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and non-member oil producers, OPEC Secretary-General Mohammed Barkindo told Reuters.