BRIEF-O-Bank receives penalty order of T$2 mln
* Says it was imposed fine of T$2 million by Financial Supervisory Commission, due to its violation of Banking Act
Dec 21 Synergy Income Fund Ltd
* Transaction will be implemented on 22 December 2016
* Synergy income - VAM consideration shares and cumulative consideration shares will be issued to Vukile Property Fund Limited ("vukile") and shareholders of Cumulative Properties Limited
* Newly constituted board of directors will meet in january 2017 to consider position of chief executive officer of company
* All outstanding conditions precedent to transaction have now been fulfilled and transaction is accordingly unconditional in accordance with its terms
* Gerald Leissner, who was due to take up position of chief executive officer of company, passed away on 16 december 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Says it was imposed fine of T$2 million by Financial Supervisory Commission, due to its violation of Banking Act
SINGAPORE, Jan 26 Singapore's Keppel Corporation Ltd said on Thursday fourth-quarter net profit fell 65 percent and 2016 profits tumbled to a decade low due to a dearth of orders at its rig-building business and provisions for impairments.
MOSCOW, Jan 26 Qatar's investments in Russia will further strengthen ties between the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and non-member oil producers, OPEC Secretary-General Mohammed Barkindo told Reuters.