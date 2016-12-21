BRIEF-Gu Ta Internet Information to issue private placement new shares for operating funds enrichment
* Says it plans to issue up to 29 million new shares through private placement for operating funds enrichment
Dec 21 Tradedoubler
* Tradedoubler purchases remaining shares in R-Advertising
* Says R-Advertising anticipates a revenue of around 4 million euros in 2016 Further company coverage: (Stockholm Newsroom)
* Says it plans to issue up to 29 million new shares through private placement for operating funds enrichment
Jan 26 Jiangsu Huasheng Tianlong Photoelectric Co Ltd
TOKYO, Jan 26 Japan's trade show association is stepping up calls for Tokyo to abandon plans to transform the country's largest exhibition hall into the media centre for the 2020 Olympics, warning the industry could lose as much as $12 billion.