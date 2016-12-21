Dec 21 Bureau Veritas :

* Bureau Veritas expands its agri-food business in Brazil by acquiring KMA

* Completed the acquisition of Kuhlmann Monitoramento Agricola Ltda. (KMA), a brazilian company specialized in monitoring and auditing services for the agri-food sector

* KMA has 250 employees and is expected to generate annual revenues of around 12.5 million euros ($13.0 million) in 2016