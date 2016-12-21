Dec 21 Tasfoods Ltd :

* Tasfoods subsidiary secures 100% of its feed wheat supply

* Deal will result in Nichols Poultry being able to guarantee that 100% of feed wheat processed in its feed mill is sourced from Tasmania

* Tasfoods subsidiary secures 100% of its feed wheat supply

* Nichols Poultry Pty Ltd has signed wheat supply agreements for 2017 with Tap Agrico

* Contracts commit Nichols Poultry to purchasing 9,000 metric tonnes of wheat, 20% of feed wheat produced annually in Tasmania Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: