UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Dec 21 Bata India Ltd
* Status of implementation of aforesaid VRS and financial impact thereof will be ascertained and communicated in due course.
* Says introduction of a voluntary retirement scheme at Faridabad unit
* Says company believes that implementation of the vrs will be beneficial to the company in the long term Source text: bit.ly/2hTuuF4 Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources