Dec 21 Grupo Ezentis SA :

* Its unit, Ezentis Peru SAC, has renewed and extended a contract for maintenance, operation and construction of fixed and mobile network with Telefonica Peru

* The contract has a duration of four years and estimated amount is 100 million euros ($104 million) Source text for Eikon:

