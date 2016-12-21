Dec 21 Efore Plc :

* Agreed upon new credit arrangement amounting to 2 million euros ($2.1 million) for 6 months period

* Jussi Capital Oy, which belongs to related parties of company, has granted loan

* New loan arrangement will ensure Efore's financing of one-time costs resulting from structural changes

