BRIEF-Wells Fargo names Jafar Amin regional president for Asia Pacific
* Wells Fargo names Jafar Amin regional president for Asia Pacific region
Dec 21 Ascension Properties
* Meeting of Rebosis shareholders where requisite special resolutions were to be approved is adjourned until 30 Jan Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)
* Wells Fargo names Jafar Amin regional president for Asia Pacific region
* Jaitley eyes tax giveaways, state investment in Feb. 1 budget
CHICAGO, Jan 25 Chicago will pay $4.75 million in settlements in two cases stemming from police misconduct after the city council voted to approve the payments on Wednesday.