Dec 21 Banca Ifis SpA :

* Banca d'Italia (Bank of Italy) has sent the results concerning the supervisory review and evaluation process (SREP)

* The Bank of Italy requests, starting since Jan. 1, 2017, Banca Ifis to meet the requirement, on a consolidated basis, of a Common Equity Tier 1 Ratio (CET1 ratio) of 6.6 percent