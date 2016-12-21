Dec 21 Mineralbrunnen Ueberkingen Teinach AG :

* Decides on a future-oriented investment programme

* Financing of investment programme is based on the group's ongoing cash flows and a 25 million euros ($26 million) non-bank financing from pricoa capital group

* Investments in the period from 2017 to 2019 in the amount of 52 million euros