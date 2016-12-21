BRIEF-Gu Ta Internet Information to issue private placement new shares for operating funds enrichment
* Says it plans to issue up to 29 million new shares through private placement for operating funds enrichment
Dec 21 ZetaDisplay AB :
* Signed framework agreement worth 8 million Swedish crowns ($860,502)
* Estimates value of 8 million crowns during coming four years
* First order amounting to sek 2 million will be installed December 2016 and Q1 2017
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 9.2969 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says it plans to issue up to 29 million new shares through private placement for operating funds enrichment
Jan 26 Jiangsu Huasheng Tianlong Photoelectric Co Ltd
TOKYO, Jan 26 Japan's trade show association is stepping up calls for Tokyo to abandon plans to transform the country's largest exhibition hall into the media centre for the 2020 Olympics, warning the industry could lose as much as $12 billion.