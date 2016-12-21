Santander opens books on inaugural senior non-preferred bond
LONDON, Jan 26 (IFR) - Banco Santander has opened books on an inaugural five-year senior non-preferred bond issue at 135bp area over mid-swaps, according to a lead.
* Fitch revises Indonesia's outlook to positive; affirms at 'BBB-'
* Fitch - Indonesia's ratings balance a low government debt burden, favourable growth outlook
* Fitch on Indonesia - strong structural reform drive since September 2015 is gradually improving difficult business environment
* Fitch on Indonesia - Forecasts GDP growth at 5.1 percent in 2016, 5.4 percent in 2017 and 5.7 percent in 2018
* Fitch on Indonesia - considers sovereign's exposure to banking sector risks as limited
* Fitch - monetary and exchange-rate policy of bank Indonesia (bi) has been effective in weathering market turmoil
* Fitch on Indonesia - strong structural reform drive since september 2015 likely to support growth outlook in medium term
* Fitch on Indonesia - forecast GDP growth to accelerate gradually in next two years, driven by positive impact of speeded-up structural reform effort
* Fitch on Indonesia - does not expect government debt to rise significantly as government is adhering to a self-imposed budget-deficit ceiling of 3 percent of GDP
* Fitch on Indonesia - country relatively vulnerable to shifts in market sentiment and a weak - but improving - business environment Source text for Eikon:
* Revolving loan agreement was entered into among lender, an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of company, borrower and chargors
MOSCOW, Jan 26 Russia's central bank said on Thursday it did not expect market players to speculate on the rouble in response to the finance ministry's decision to start buying forex next month, Interfax news agency reported.