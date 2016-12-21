BRIEF-O-Bank receives penalty order of T$2 mln
* Says it was imposed fine of T$2 million by Financial Supervisory Commission, due to its violation of Banking Act
Dec 21 Malaysia Building Society Bhd
* Received letter from bank negara malaysia stating that bnm has no objection for co to commence negotiations with shareholders of asian finance bank
* Negotiations with existing shareholders of asian finance bank regarding a proposed merger of mbsb and afb Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SINGAPORE, Jan 26 Singapore's Keppel Corporation Ltd said on Thursday fourth-quarter net profit fell 65 percent and 2016 profits tumbled to a decade low due to a dearth of orders at its rig-building business and provisions for impairments.
MOSCOW, Jan 26 Qatar's investments in Russia will further strengthen ties between the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and non-member oil producers, OPEC Secretary-General Mohammed Barkindo told Reuters.