Santander opens books on inaugural senior non-preferred bond
LONDON, Jan 26 (IFR) - Banco Santander has opened books on an inaugural five-year senior non-preferred bond issue at 135bp area over mid-swaps, according to a lead.
Dec 21 Amcorp Properties Bhd -
* Unit Amcorp Orient entered into a co-investment agreement with Grosvenor Asia Pacific to form a jv
* Amcorp orient to contribute an aggregate of hkd349.1 million to the jv co
* Jv co for the purpose of investing in a portfolio of value-add as well as redevelopment and development projects
* The co-invest is expected to contribute positively to the future earnings and growth of amprop group.
* Co-Invest is not expected to have a material effect on eps of Amprop Group for financial year ending 31 march 2017
* Capital commitment of Amcorp Orient will be funded by advances from AMPROP by way of internal funds of AMPROP and bank borrowings Source text (bit.ly/2h971hD) Further company coverage:
* Revolving loan agreement was entered into among lender, an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of company, borrower and chargors
MOSCOW, Jan 26 Russia's central bank said on Thursday it did not expect market players to speculate on the rouble in response to the finance ministry's decision to start buying forex next month, Interfax news agency reported.