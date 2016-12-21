BRIEF-First Credit Finance Group updates on provision of financial assistance
* Revolving loan agreement was entered into among lender, an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of company, borrower and chargors
Dec 21 China Pacific Insurance Group Co Ltd:
* Cao zenghe has resigned from his position as a vice president of company Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Revolving loan agreement was entered into among lender, an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of company, borrower and chargors
MOSCOW, Jan 26 Russia's central bank said on Thursday it did not expect market players to speculate on the rouble in response to the finance ministry's decision to start buying forex next month, Interfax news agency reported.
* Says it was imposed fine of T$2 million by Financial Supervisory Commission, due to its violation of Banking Act