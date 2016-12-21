BRIEF-O-Bank receives penalty order of T$2 mln
* Says it was imposed fine of T$2 million by Financial Supervisory Commission, due to its violation of Banking Act
Dec 21 Orava Asuntorahasto Oyj :
* Says weighting of properties completed in 1990s and afterwards shall be 53 pct
* Weighting of properties completed before 1990 shall be 47 pct plus minus about 10 percentage points calculated from market value of investment portfolio.
* Key financial objectives remained unchanged
* Main strategic objective is raising equity capital to 110 million euros -120 million million euros ($114.5 million-$125 million) in 2017 and maintain ca. 20 pct p.a. growth over medium term Source text for Eikon:
($1 = 0.9619 euros)
SINGAPORE, Jan 26 Singapore's Keppel Corporation Ltd said on Thursday fourth-quarter net profit fell 65 percent and 2016 profits tumbled to a decade low due to a dearth of orders at its rig-building business and provisions for impairments.
MOSCOW, Jan 26 Qatar's investments in Russia will further strengthen ties between the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and non-member oil producers, OPEC Secretary-General Mohammed Barkindo told Reuters.