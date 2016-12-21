Santander opens books on inaugural senior non-preferred bond
LONDON, Jan 26 (IFR) - Banco Santander has opened books on an inaugural five-year senior non-preferred bond issue at 135bp area over mid-swaps, according to a lead.
Dec 21 AMF:
* Company Lafayette Pierre declared to enter into above 20 percent Selectirente SA stake and now holds 21.5 percent of the capital
* Lafayette Pierre does not intend to take control of Selectirente, but reserves option to continue acquisitions of co's shares depending on market opportunities Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Revolving loan agreement was entered into among lender, an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of company, borrower and chargors
MOSCOW, Jan 26 Russia's central bank said on Thursday it did not expect market players to speculate on the rouble in response to the finance ministry's decision to start buying forex next month, Interfax news agency reported.