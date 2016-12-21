Dec 21 Nokian Tyres

* Russia head Andrei Pantioukhov tells a conference call he will not be a candidate for permanent CEO role due to personal reasons

* Earlier on Wednedsday, Pantioukhov was appointed as the interim CEO of Nokian from the beginning of January

* Board chairman Petteri Wallden says the company is at the moment looking at external candidates for the permanent role

* Pantioukhov says remains committed to Nokian and will continue as the head of Russian business after his period as interim CEO