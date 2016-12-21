BRIEF-Barclays Plc's Asia-Pacific Chief Executive Andy Jones stepping down - FT citing memo
Dec 21 Reserve Bank of India:
* RBI imposes monetary penalty on five authorised dealer banks
* Penalty of 10,000 rupees each on Bank of America, Bank of Tokyo Mitsubishi, The Royal Bank of Scotland, Standard Chartered Bank
* Penalty of 20,000 rupees on Deutsche Bank
* After considering facts of cases, banks' replies in matter, RBI came to conclusion that violations were substantiated, warranted imposition of penalty.
* Reserve Bank had issued a show cause notice to the banks, in response to which the banks submitted written replies and also made oral submissions thereon
* Imposed monetary penalty on five banks for violation of rbi's instructions on reporting requirements of foreign exchange management act, 1999 Source text: bit.ly/2hU7SUE
SINGAPORE, Jan 26 Singapore's industrial production in December grew at the strongest pace in five years as electronics output surged, raising the chances of an upward revision to fourth-quarter growth.
ZURICH, Jan 26 Johnson & Johnson's $30 billion offer to buy Swiss biotech Actelion including a plan to spin out a separate research company is "very attractive", one of Actelion's 40 biggest investors said on Thursday.