Dec 21 Future Bright Holdings Ltd :

* Group will also provide all necessary information and documents to Hengqin Land Authority to cooperate with such investigation

* If land site would be ultimately found to be an idle land for not more than 1 year, this may lead to an idle land surcharge of about rmb41.87 million

* Received from planning and land bureau of administrative committee of Zhuhai Hengqin new area notice of idle land investigation

* Group will file a defence submission to rebut any such idle land allegation

* Notice due to a failure of group to commence its development construction works in Hengqin Island for more than one year after development milestone