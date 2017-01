Dec 21 Russia's Tatneft :

* Says agreed to sell its shares in PJSC Nizhnekamskneftekhim (402,813,999 ordinary shares) to TAIF PSC;

* Says value of transaction is approximately 32 billion roubles ($524.51 million);

* Says parties intend to complete settlements and close the transaction by the end of 2016. Further company coverage: ($1 = 61.0090 roubles) (Reporting by Moscow Newsroom)