Dec 21 Denmark's DONG Energy
* Says has entered into an agreement to sell 50 percent of
Race Bank, a 573 megawatt UK offshore wind farm project, to
Macquarie European Infrastructure Fund 5 and Macquarie capital
* Says total transaction proceeds from divestment,
consisting of acquisition of a 50 percent ownership share and
commitment to fund 50 percent of project CAPEX including
transmission assets, amount to approx. GBP 1.6 billion
* Says as part of the transaction DONG Energy and Macquarie
have agreed a framework for sharing construction risk
* Says Race Bank is currently in advanced stages of
construction and is expected to be fully commissioned in 2018
* Says the proceeds are payable from 2016 until completion
of the project, which is expected in 2018
