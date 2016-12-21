Dec 21 Bank of Tianjin Co Ltd

* Board has resolved that, Zhang Furong will perform duties of chairman of board prior to election of a succeeding chairman of board

* Board proposed appointment of Li Zongtang as an executive director of fifth session of board

* Board received a resignation letter from Wen Yuanhua informing board of his resignation as an executive director

* Received a resignation letter from Yuan Fuhua as an executive director of bank, chairman of board

* Board proposed appointment of Sun Liguo as president of bank