Dec 21 Bank of Tianjin Co Ltd
* Board has resolved that, Zhang Furong will perform duties
of chairman of board prior to election of a succeeding chairman
of board
* Board proposed appointment of Li Zongtang as an executive
director of fifth session of board
* Board received a resignation letter from Wen Yuanhua
informing board of his resignation as an executive director
* Received a resignation letter from Yuan Fuhua as an
executive director of bank, chairman of board
* Board proposed appointment of Sun Liguo as president of
bank
