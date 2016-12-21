BRIEF-Barclays Plc's Asia-Pacific Chief Executive Andy Jones stepping down - FT citing memo
* Barclays Plc's Asia-Pacific chief executive Andy Jones is stepping down - FT citing memo
Dec 21 Metlife Inc
* Metlife Inc says co and unit entered into second amendment to a $4 billion five-year credit agreement dated May 30, 2014 - SEC filing
* Metlife Inc says amendment provides, 2014 credit agreement will be amended and restated upon completion of separation of brighthouse financial segment
* Metlife Inc says all borrowings under amended and restated credit agreement must be repaid by December 20, 2021
* Metlife Inc says amended, restated credit agreement provide for borrowings or issuance of letters of credit up to $3 billion committed by lenders party thereto Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SINGAPORE, Jan 26 Singapore's industrial production in December grew at the strongest pace in five years as electronics output surged, raising the chances of an upward revision to fourth-quarter growth.
ZURICH, Jan 26 Johnson & Johnson's $30 billion offer to buy Swiss biotech Actelion including a plan to spin out a separate research company is "very attractive", one of Actelion's 40 biggest investors said on Thursday.