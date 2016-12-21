Dec 21 Isiklar Enerji

* To transfer 37.0 million shares in Usas Yatirimlar Holding to Ozisik Insaat for 16.6 million lira ($4.73 million) corresponding to a debt reduction

* After the transaction company share in Usas Yatirimlar will drop to 24.85 percent

* Ozisik Insaat's share in Usas Yatirimlar will increase to 28.69 percent and there wont be any change Usas's management control

($1 = 3.5130 liras)