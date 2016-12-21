Santander Brasil beats profit estimates as fee income soars
SAO PAULO, Jan 26 Banco Santander Brasil SA reported a better than expected fourth-quarter profit on Thursday, reflecting a jump in fee income and declining loan-loss provisions.
Dec 21 Immuron Ltd
* Immuron Ltd files for U.S. IPO of up to $17.25 million - SEC filing
* Immuron Ltd says intend to apply for a listing of the ADSs on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the symbol "IMROY"
* Immuron Ltd says Joseph Gunnar & Co underwriting the IPO
* Immuron Ltd says proposed IPO price is an estimate solely for purpose of calculating SEC registration fee Source text for Eikon: (bit.ly/2ieNZEA) Further company coverage:
SAO PAULO, Jan 26 Banco Santander Brasil SA reported a better than expected fourth-quarter profit on Thursday, reflecting a jump in fee income and declining loan-loss provisions.
* Gets CMA approval to issue $250 million sukuk to boost bank's Tier 1 capital Source:(http://bit.ly/2k3DVSH) Further company coverage:
* FY net property income HK$1.41 billion versus HK$1.32 billion