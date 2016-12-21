Dec 21 Bristol-Myers Squibb Co

* Bristol-Myers Squibb and Calithera Biosciences announce clinical collaboration to evaluate opdivo (nivolumab) in combination with CB-839 in clear cell renal cell carcinoma

* Bristol-Myers Squibb Co says study to evaluate potential of CB-839 plus opdivo to target immune-suppressive cells in tumor microenvironment