* Barclays Plc's Asia-Pacific chief executive Andy Jones is stepping down - FT citing memo
Dec 21 Bristol-Myers Squibb Co
* Bristol-Myers Squibb and Calithera Biosciences announce clinical collaboration to evaluate opdivo (nivolumab) in combination with CB-839 in clear cell renal cell carcinoma
* Bristol-Myers Squibb Co says study to evaluate potential of CB-839 plus opdivo to target immune-suppressive cells in tumor microenvironment Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SINGAPORE, Jan 26 Singapore's industrial production in December grew at the strongest pace in five years as electronics output surged, raising the chances of an upward revision to fourth-quarter growth.
ZURICH, Jan 26 Johnson & Johnson's $30 billion offer to buy Swiss biotech Actelion including a plan to spin out a separate research company is "very attractive", one of Actelion's 40 biggest investors said on Thursday.