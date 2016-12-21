BRIEF-Barclays Plc's Asia-Pacific Chief Executive Andy Jones stepping down - FT citing memo
* Barclays Plc's Asia-Pacific chief executive Andy Jones is stepping down - FT citing memo
Dec 21 Incyte Corp
* Incyte and Merus announce global strategic research collaboration to discover and develop bispecific antibodies
* Incyte to make up-front payment of $120 million and purchase $80 million of Merus common shares
* Merus eligible to receive potential development, regulatory and commercial milestones and sales royalties
* Parties have agreed to collaborate on development and commercialization of up to 11 bispecific antibody programs
* Merus will retain all rights to develop and commercialize approved products in united states
* Merus also has option to co-fund development of product candidates arising from two other programs
* Incyte - for eight programs merus to be eligible to get potential development, regulatory and sales milestone payments of up to $350 million per program
* Incyte will develop and commercialize approved products arising from program outside united states
* For eight programs Incyte has agreed to independently fund all development and commercialization activities
* Merus also eligible to receive tiered royalties ranging from 6 to 10 percent on global sales of approved products under 8 programs Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SINGAPORE, Jan 26 Singapore's industrial production in December grew at the strongest pace in five years as electronics output surged, raising the chances of an upward revision to fourth-quarter growth.
ZURICH, Jan 26 Johnson & Johnson's $30 billion offer to buy Swiss biotech Actelion including a plan to spin out a separate research company is "very attractive", one of Actelion's 40 biggest investors said on Thursday.