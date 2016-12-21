Dec 21 Triphase Accelerator:
* Triphase Accelerator- pursuant to agreement, triphase
accelerator received an upfront payment from celgene
* Triphase Accelerator - Celgene has an option to acquire
all Triphase Accelerator's assets relating to trph-222
* Triphase Accelerator announces new collaboration with
Celgene Corporation for trph-222, an anti-cd22 antibody drug
conjugate
* Triphase Accelerator- if Celgene exercises its option to
acquire TRPH-222, Celgene will become responsible for
development and commercialization
