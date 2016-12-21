BRIEF-McKesson to acquire CoverMyMeds for about $1.1 bln
* Q3 gaap earnings per share $2.86 from continuing operations
Dec 21 Carrols Restaurant Group Inc :
* Carrols Restaurant Group Inc - transaction is expected to close in January 2017
* Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc signs agreement to purchase 43 Burger King restaurants in the Cincinnati market Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 25 Drug wholesaler McKesson Corp said it would buy privately held CoverMyMeds for about $1.1 billion to strengthen its technology offerings to pharmaceutical manufacturers, clinicians and health insurers.
* Shareholders of Eldorado Resorts and Isle of Capri Casinos vote to approve Eldorado's acquisition of Isle of Capri