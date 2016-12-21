Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Dec 21 Get Holdings Ltd
* Company proposes to raise approximately hk$77.0 million
* Net proceeds from rights issue (after deducting estimated expenses) will be approximately hk$73.0 million
* Net proceeds intended to be used to redeem convertible notes
* Proposes to raise hk$77.0 million by issuing 148.1 million rights shares at subscription price of hk$0.52 per rights share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)