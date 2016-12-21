Dec 21 Nexstim Oyj :

* Nexstim PLC receives FDA's response to the proposed limited size stroke trial plan

* FDA's response was positive and provides Nexstim possibility to start new 60 patient trial in Q1 2017

* According to FDA recommendation data from new trial will be combined with data from previous phase III trial

* Nexstim expects that the E-FIT trial will be completed in Q1 2018 Source text for Eikon:

