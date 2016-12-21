BRIEF-Pharming Group announces issue of new stock
* Announces issue of new stock as a result of conversion of amortizing bonds
Dec 21 Nexstim Oyj :
* Nexstim PLC receives FDA's response to the proposed limited size stroke trial plan
* FDA's response was positive and provides Nexstim possibility to start new 60 patient trial in Q1 2017
* According to FDA recommendation data from new trial will be combined with data from previous phase III trial
* Nexstim expects that the E-FIT trial will be completed in Q1 2018 Source text for Eikon:
* J&J says deal immediately accretive to adjusted EPS (Adds latest shares, $1 bln cash for R&D unit, further context)
LONDON, Jan 26 European shares climbed to a one-year high on Thursday after news that Johnson & Johnson will buy the Swiss biotech firm Actelion in a $30 billion deal.