Dec 21 Financial Industry Regulatory Authority:
* FINRA fines 12 firms a total of $14.4 million for failing
to protect records from alteration
* FINRA - Wells Fargo Securities, LLC and Wells Fargo Prime
Services, LLC were jointly fined $4 million
* FINRA says RBC Capital Markets LLC and RBC Capital Markets
Arbitrage S.A. were jointly fined $3.5 million
* FINRA - Wells Fargo Advisors, LLC, Wells Fargo Advisors
Financial Network, LLC and First Clearing, LLC were jointly
fined $1.5 million
* FINRA - each of the 12 firms had worm deficiencies that
affected millions, and in some cases, hundreds of millions, of
records pivotal to firms' brokerage businesses
* FINRA- RBS Securities, Inc. was fined $2 million
* FINRA - in settling matter, firms neither admitted nor
denied charges, but consented to entry of FINRA's findings
* FINRA says found that three of firms failed to retain
certain broker-dealer records
