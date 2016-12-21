Dec 21 Source: Moody's
* Moody's on Detroit Public Schools -credit risks persist,
but legislative action points to the state's willingness to
provide relief
* Moody's says recent split leaving Detroit Public Schools
as entity devoted to pay debt service increases likelihood will
meet $2.2 billion in obligations
* Moody's on Detroit Public Schools - the split of DPS into
two legal entities (OLDCO/NEWCO) is a credit positive for
bondholders of existing DPS debt
* Moody's on Detroit Public Schools says economic and
demographic trends in the city of detroit will play a crucial
role in DPS' ongoing credit quality
* Moody's on Detroit Public Schools -DPS will benefit from
two property tax levies,elimination of operating pressures
challenging traditional school districts
* Moody's on Detroit Public Schools -Detroit's tax base
depreciation,declining population, weak income levels, among
others remain long-term challenges