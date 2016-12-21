Dec 21 Berliner Effektengesellschaft AG :

* Deutsche Boerse AG informed Berliner Effektengesellschaft about exercise of option rights for the acquisition of shares in Tradegate AG

* This results in purchase and transfer agreement for 1,209,048 shares of Tradegate AG Wertpapierhandelsbank

* Berliner Effektengesellschaft will still hold 13,679,751 shares (56.06 percent) and Deutsche Boerse in fututre 4,836,192 shares (19.82 percent) at Tradegate AG Wertpapierhandelsbank