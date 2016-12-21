Dec 21 Magellan Petroleum Corp
* Magellan Petroleum- on Dec 19, Tellurian Investments Inc,
entered into a common stock purchase agreement with total
delaware, unit of Total S.A.
* Magellan Petroleum Corp - amendmend permits increase in
maximum number of shares of tellurian common stock from 10
million to 13 million
* Magellan Petroleum Corp- merger agreement amendment has
been approved by board of directors of each of Magellan and
Tellurian
* Magellan Petroleum-under stock agreement, Tellurian will
sell,issue to total, about 35.3 million shares of tellurian for
purchase price of about $207 million
* Magellan Petroleum Corp - amendment extends 'outside date'
from january 31, 2017 to february 28, 2017 - sec filing
* Magellan Petroleum-amendment requires magellan to appoint
1 board designee of total to board of magellan effective upon
closing of merger
