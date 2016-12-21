PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - Jan 26
Jan 26 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Dec 21 Glu Mobile Inc
* Says the acquisition includes all rights to quizup and certain other assets, including about $1.2 million in cash
* Says on dec 19, co acquired substantially all of intangible assets and certain other assets of plain vanilla corp
* Glu mobile inc- on december 15, 2016, board increased size of board from eight directors to nine directors- sec filing
* Glu mobile - in exchange, glu agreed to forgive and cancel $7.5 million of convertible promissory notes of plain vanilla held by glu Further company coverage:
Jan 25 AT&T Inc, the No. 2 U.S. wireless carrier, reported quarterly results that matched analysts' estimates, as it added more smartphone customers in a saturated wireless market, and said it was confident its deal to buy Time Warner Inc would be approved.
Jan 25 Cisco Systems Inc's decision to acquire software startup AppDynamics for $3.7 billion, nearly double the private-market valuation, reflects Cisco's struggles in building its software business, according to company financial reports and internal documents.