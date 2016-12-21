Dec 21 Goldman Sachs BDC Inc :
* Goldman Sachs BDC Inc - entered into a third amendment to
senior secured revolving credit agreement - SEC filing
* Goldman Sachs BDC - amendment extends final maturity date
from November 4, 2020 to December 16, 2021 - SEC filing
* Goldman Sachs BDC Inc - amendment increase aggregate
commitments under revolving credit facility from $570 million to
$605 million
* Goldman Sachs BDC -revolving credit facility continues to
include feature which would allow co to increase total size of
facility to maximum of $1.0 billion
