Dec 21 Goldman Sachs BDC Inc :

* Goldman Sachs BDC Inc - entered into a third amendment to senior secured revolving credit agreement - SEC filing

* Goldman Sachs BDC - amendment extends final maturity date from November 4, 2020 to December 16, 2021 - SEC filing

* Goldman Sachs BDC Inc - amendment increase aggregate commitments under revolving credit facility from $570 million to $605 million

* Goldman Sachs BDC -revolving credit facility continues to include feature which would allow co to increase total size of facility to maximum of $1.0 billion Source text: (bit.ly/2hUMDjr) Further company coverage: