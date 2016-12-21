Dec 21 Amicus Therapeutics Inc

* issued $250 million aggregate principal amount of 3.00 pct convertible senior notes due 2023 -SEC filing

* Notes will mature on December 15, 2023

* Used a portion of net proceeds from note offering to pay cost of capped call transactions

* Notes bear interest at fixed rate of 3.00 pct per year, payable semiannually on June 15, Dec 15 of each year, beginning June 2017

* Also used approximately $88.2 million of net proceeds from note offering to refinance existing unsecured debt