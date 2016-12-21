European shares hit 1-year high on M&A deal, Actelion soars
LONDON, Jan 26 European shares climbed to a one-year high on Thursday after news that Johnson & Johnson will buy the Swiss biotech firm Actelion in a $30 billion deal.
Dec 21 Amicus Therapeutics Inc
* issued $250 million aggregate principal amount of 3.00 pct convertible senior notes due 2023 -SEC filing
* Notes will mature on December 15, 2023
* Used a portion of net proceeds from note offering to pay cost of capped call transactions
* Notes bear interest at fixed rate of 3.00 pct per year, payable semiannually on June 15, Dec 15 of each year, beginning June 2017
* Also used approximately $88.2 million of net proceeds from note offering to refinance existing unsecured debt
* Alibaba affiliate, Ant Financial, nearing deal to buy MoneyGram International - WSJ citing sources
ZURICH, Jan 26 Actelion said the new research and development company to be created following the $30 billion takeover by Johnson & Johnson will be launched with 1 billion Swiss francs ($1.00 billion)in cash.